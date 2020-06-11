Planning Commission proposes Population Resource Center

Planning Commission has envisioned Population Resource Centre for analysis of demographic data and for facilitating evidence guided policy making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Planning Commission has envisioned Population Resource Centre for analysis of demographic data and for facilitating evidence guided policy making.

According to Economic Survey 2019-20 released here Thursday, the centre is proposed to be working in collaboration with concerned stakeholders including provincial population and health departments, National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and other development partners etc.

The government has planned to set baseline minimum level criteria for establishing Family Welfare Centers (FWCs), Reproductive Health Centers (RHS), mobile Service Units (MSU), ToR's for Lady Health Workers and Village based Family Planning Workers and other regulatory mechanism on population.

This mechanism will ensure standardization of basic facilities, so that population welfare facilities may be uniformly extended to potential clients.

Regional Training Institutes (RTIs) all over Pakistan are responsible for capacity building and training of the health personnel for providing family planning and reproductive health services to the communities.

The Training Curriculum used by the RTIs has been revised and updated with technical assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Health care providers play a vital role in delivering high-quality family planning services with respect and dignity to the people in need. Family planning services require the availability of a range of family planning modern methods, existence of logistics system to ensure a sustainable supply of family planning commodities, method-specific counseling and trained providers with necessary technical skills to deliver family planning service.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination with WHO technical support has updated training package on family planning to strengthen the family planning services.