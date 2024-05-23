Planning Commission released Rs 29.28b to NHA; BHC told

The Planning Commission on Thursday informed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) that following the court orders, the Planning Commission of Pakistan released Rs 29.28 billion to the National Highway Authority (NHA) Balochistan for the dualization of N-25 Road

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Planning Commission on Thursday informed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) that following the court orders, the Planning Commission of Pakistan released Rs 29.28 billion to the National Highway Authority (NHA) Balochistan for the dualization of N-25 Road.

Imran Ali, a representative from the Planning Division, in this connection presented a letter confirming the fund release dated May 23, 2024.

A divisional bench of the Balochistan High Court, comprising Justice Abdullah Baloch and Justice Rozi Khan Baraich, was hearing the case regarding the N25 Karachi-Khuzdar-Quetta-Chaman road.

Member NHA Balochistan Basharat Hussain confirmed that land acquisition issues were being addressed with the Commissioners of Quetta and Kalat divisions. The process is expected to be completed within two weeks, with directives issued to all relevant Deputy Commissioners to cooperate with the NHA. The NHA plans to finalize technical and financial bids for the N-25 by June 30, 2024, and issue work orders promptly,” the Authority's member said adding that a focal person has been appointed by the Chairman NHA in Islamabad to oversee the project's expedited completion.

Earlier, General Manager NHA West Syed Ashraf Ali Shah informed the court that repair work on the Surab, Panjgur and Gwadar CPEC road has commenced.

General Manager South Noor ul Hassan reported that the construction of the Hub River Bridge is in its final stages and will be completed by June 30, 2024.

The court directed the Member of Infrastructure Planning and Division to update on the funding details for N25 and other Balochistan roads for the upcoming fiscal year.

A report on the Ziarat Cross-Sanjawi Road project revealed that despite the allocation of Rs 1 billion by ECNIC on March 5, 2018, the funds remain unused.

The court ordered the Secretary of the C&W Department and the Project Director to explain the non-utilization of these funds in the next hearing.

During a constitutional petition hearing regarding the Kharan Yakmach-Kharan Basima road, the NHA Balochistan requested additional time to present a detailed report on the necessary funds for the Kharan Basima portion.

The court has granted all parties until the next hearing on June 27, 2024, to submit their progress report

