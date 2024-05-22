Open Menu

Planning Committee Of Karak University Holds Meeting

Published May 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The 16th Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) meeting of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak held at Kohat University of Science & Technology (KUST) discussed revised budget for the year 2023-24 and budget estimates of 2024-25.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naseer Ud Din and attended by members including Treasurer, Hafiz Ismail Khan, Registrar, Dr Rafi Ullah Khan and concerned officials.

The meeting discussed revised budget for fiscal year 2023-24 and budget estimates for the upcoming year 2024-25.

The committee, after meticulous deliberation, recommended these proposals with certain changes to the syndicate for further consideration.

Participants of meeting also discussed financial matters and collaborative efforts to ensure financial stability of the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naseer Ud Din emphasized the indispensable need for financial support and guidance for the university's sustainable growth. He lauded the committee for their invaluable role in steering the university towards fiscal resilience.

