UrduPoint.com

Planning Department GB To Expedite Approval Of Projects, Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

Planning department GB to expedite approval of projects, Spokesperson

In the light of the directives of Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, the Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Planning on Tuesday scheduled meetings of relevant forums for expeditious approval of the projects

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :In the light of the directives of Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, the Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Planning on Tuesday scheduled meetings of relevant forums for expeditious approval of the projects.

A statement issued by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Ali Taj said that Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid directed the Planning and Development Department to hold at least four meetings of ACS level, 2 meeting of Chief Secretary level and 1 meeting of Chief Minister monthly for timely approval of projects.

Implementing these orders of the Chief Minister, the Planning and Development Department, Gilgit-Baltistan released the schedule of meetings of these forums for the first quarter of the current financial year.

Ali Taj said that ACS level meetings will be held on August 25, 8, 15, 25, and 29. Chief Secretary level meeting will be held on September 13 and 27 while Chief Minister level meeting will be held on September 7.

Approval of development projects from relevant forums is crucial for timely and timely implementation, spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister August September From

Recent Stories

UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-1 ..

UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-17 Year Olds

34 seconds ago
 Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situatio ..

Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situation in Country as 'Critical'

36 seconds ago
 Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, C ..

Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, Can Stay in Country

37 seconds ago
 AJK Prime Minister felicitate Sultan for winning A ..

AJK Prime Minister felicitate Sultan for winning AJK State President office

39 seconds ago
 KP CS reviews security arrangements for peaceful o ..

KP CS reviews security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram

43 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolvin ..

Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.