Planning department GB to expedite approval of projects, Spokesperson

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :In the light of the directives of Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, the Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Planning on Tuesday scheduled meetings of relevant forums for expeditious approval of the projects.

A statement issued by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Ali Taj said that Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid directed the Planning and Development Department to hold at least four meetings of ACS level, 2 meeting of Chief Secretary level and 1 meeting of Chief Minister monthly for timely approval of projects.

Implementing these orders of the Chief Minister, the Planning and Development Department, Gilgit-Baltistan released the schedule of meetings of these forums for the first quarter of the current financial year.

Ali Taj said that ACS level meetings will be held on August 25, 8, 15, 25, and 29. Chief Secretary level meeting will be held on September 13 and 27 while Chief Minister level meeting will be held on September 7.

Approval of development projects from relevant forums is crucial for timely and timely implementation, spokesperson added.