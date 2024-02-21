Planning deptt drafts Rs 120bln budget for approval

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The quarterly budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the fiscal year 2023-24 would end on February 29 and the next quarterly budget would be presented by the new provincial government.

According to official sources of the Planning and Development Department, a budget of Rs 120 billion for different public sector departments has already been prepared to be approved by the new government.

The sources said that the interim government presented the quarterly budget in November 2023 and also ordered the department to draft the budget for the next quarter of the current fiscal year to avoid technical issues.

However, it would be the discretion of the new provincial government whether to accept the drafted budget or present a new one.

An official of the department said that the budget recommendations and suggestions were not presented in the last meeting of the interim cabinet and would be presented before the new provincial government for a period from March to June 2024.

