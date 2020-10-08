PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that in the wake of merger of tribal districts, the Planning and Development Department tackled all challenges successfully.

The government also adjusted the 95000 employees of merged districts successfully and saved them from any difficulty.

The KP Planning and Development was the first department to initiate the Planning Commission Form Management System and made all the system to work automatically.

Secretary Planning and Development, Hamayun Khan said during the current month four meetings of the Provincial Development Working Party will be called so that the approved projects could be started well in time and completed before the end of current fiscal year.

He said during the coronavirus situation, the department presented the real picture of the economy and its impact to the provincial government and offered workable suggestions to avoid difficult situations which included Corona Coping Strategy and 'Azm e Nao'.

Secretary Planning, Hamayun Khan further said that work on big projects in merged districts was underway as in North Waziristan 16000 barren land was being brought under cultivation with an estimated cost of Rs3.3 billion. Likewise, he said Rs 8 billion were being spent on construction of Thall-Mir Ali road and Rs 3.2 billion on an effective program of livestock.

With the opening of Torkham Border 24/7 for trade activities, he said the Federal government would get revenue of Rs 42 billion.

Special Assistant to the CM, Kamran Bangash said following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the headship of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan the sense of deprivation among tribal people was being removed. The Chief Minister, was himself monitoring the development process of merged districts and being briefed on a daily basis.