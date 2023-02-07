Planning, Development Deptt to hold consultative workshop on February 9

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Planning and Development Department will hold a consultative workshop titled 'Sindh resettlement and rehabilitation policy, 2023' at the Darbar Hall, Commissioner Hyderabad Office on February 9.

According to public notice, the Sindh government was developing the policy to address the important aspects of development in a wholesome manner through dedicated policy tools, mitigation measures and an institutional set-up.

The purpose was to support the resettlement and livelihood restoration of the affected people and communities.

The stakeholders including the town planners, representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations had been invited to attend the workshop.

On the occasion, Sindh Secretary of Environment would give a general overview which would be followed by sharing a case study of Akram Canal.

The event would conclude after taking feedback from the participants.