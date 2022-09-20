Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has announced to launch 'Adopt a District' program with the cooperation of provincial governments to lend a helping hand to the districts worst affected by the catastrophic flooding.

Briefing media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said under this program, the administrative, human and health sector resources of major districts especially in Punjab which have not been damaged by the floods will be left at the disposal of those affected by the calamity. He said it is time to express complete compassion and solidarity with the people of flood affected districts and this will be a great service to this country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that two million mother and child nutrition packs will also be raised with the support of university students. He said Vice Chancellors of each university will task every student to prepare this nutrition pack individually or with the support of community to help those women and children whose lives are at stake in the flood hit areas.

He said the government is working to establish mobile clinics and maternity hospitals in the affected areas keeping in view the health needs of women there.

The Minister for Planning also appealed the religious scholars to encourage the people in their Friday Sermons to extend a helping hand to the flood victims.

In his remarks, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz said Pakistan has so far received one hundred and fourteen relief flights from twenty countries.

He mentioned that Turkiye is also sending relief trains to Pakistan. He said the relief goods sent by different countries include tents, tarpaulin, blankets, food packs, medicines and boats.

Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz said that Sindh is the most affected province, hence, fifty five to sixty percent relief goods have been sent to the province followed by fifteen to twenty percent to Balochistan. Relief goods have also been provided to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that a complete record of relief goods is being maintained to ensure transparency.

Coordinator National Flood Response and Coordination Center Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said connectivity with Balochistan has been restored while trains are also plying on ML-1.

He said provision of food to the flood affected areas is being ensured. He said the country has sufficient stocks of wheat and the government will take action against those involved in hoarding.

Muhammad Zafar Iqbal said that draining the water out of agriculture land in Sindh is continuing, expressing the confidence that most of the land there will be available for the cultivation of wheat crop. He said sunflower will be grown in the land where water will be standing.