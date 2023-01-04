Planning Minister appreciates performing employees with certificates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday awarded appreciation certificates to the best-performing employees of the Ministry, reviving the decades-old tradition to encourage the willing workers and spirited employees.

"Objective of the exercise was to recognize, appreciate and improve the working of the ministry which I started in 1999 and continued till 2018, said the Minister while distributing the awards among the best employees on Wednesday.

A total of 21 officials and officers from all the cadres were shortlisted for appreciation certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister noted that the public sector finds it difficult to discipline its employee for many reasons including job security while the private sector has the power of hire and fire which makes it vibrant and more productive than the public sector.

The Minister urged the employees to further improve efficiency for productive output. Work like a mission and do not see office hours as a burden, he remarked. "Irrespective of any government in power, such an exercise should continue to recognize the services of the employees," he added.

The Minister hoped to continue such initiatives in the future to improve working of the public sector and emphasized evoking courage and hope to pull the public out of the current crisis. "Bad times encourage people to make an extra effort to pull themselves out of trouble instead of giving up in the face of troubles," he remarked.

Secretary Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Syed Zafar Ali Shah congratulated the award winners and termed it a landmark event to recognize the services of the employees who played a vital role during flood and preparation of 4RFs and PDNA. "We all work under greater strain for extended hours but this event is to celebrate the efforts of those who give their best," said the Secretary.

He underscored a number of other initiatives which helped in creating a conducive working environment at the Ministry. He added that this event is part of many other positive steps that are taken to improve the working of the ministry to create a better working environment.