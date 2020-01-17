Planning minister assures AJK govt full support to improve tourism related infrastructure

(@imziishan)

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday assured full support of federal government to the Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan for improving infrastructure related to tourism in the state

During a meeting with the Prime Minister of AJK, the Minister for Planning said that the pace of work on on-going projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) was also being accelerated. Senior officials of Ministry of Planning and Government of AJK also participated in the meeting.

Farooq Haider stated that the financial position of AJK had greatly improved in the recent past.

He appreciated the support extended by the Federal government for the development of AJK and stressed the need for improving road links.

He said that improvement of the major road links apart from benefiting the local population would also help in realizing the immense tourism potential of the region.

The Mansehra-Muzaffarad-Mirpur Expressway, Lower Topa Kohala Road, Athmuqam- Taobat Road and several other projects came under discussion.

The Minister for Planning said that tourism was a high priority area for the government and Pakistan was now being ranked among the top tourism destinations.

Therefore, he said it was imperative to further enhance the tourism facilities. He said that the government would provide full support to the improvement of tourism related infrastructure.