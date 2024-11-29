Planning minister calls for critical thinking, teamwork in education system

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chaired a progress-review meeting on the initiative of Teacher Training Institute, emphasizing the urgent need for education reforms to prepare the youth for future challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chaired a progress-review meeting on the initiative of Teacher Training Institute, emphasizing the urgent need for education reforms to prepare the youth for future challenges.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education, along with officials from the Planning and Education Ministries, a news release said on Friday.

The minister was briefed on the teacher training initiative, led by the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE) in collaboration with the LUMS School of Education.

Discussing the proposed education reforms, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of reviving foundational ethics and fostering a global perspective among youth. “Our education system must focus on building team dynamics, fostering collaboration, and achieving collective successes,” he added.

The minister underscored the evolving role of teachers as knowledge managers, responsible for producing future leaders equipped with life skills and a strong sense of community.

The meeting highlighted significant shortcomings in the country’s education system, noting that 1.8 million teachers required preparation for modern challenges. Additionally, with 1 million new teachers needed to meet growing demographic demands, the minister said stressing the importance of globally accredited training programs to align with 21st-century teaching standards.

Proposed solutions included adopting best practices from countries like Finland, Singapore, Australia and Vietnam, focusing on integrating theory with practice, fostering adaptability, and linking accreditation to career progression.

Ahsan Iqbal further stressed the need for mandatory certifications for headmasters and headmistresses to evaluate their leadership abilities, and directed the public sector schools be equipped to impart essential skills, ensuring wide-reaching societal benefits from the proposed reforms.