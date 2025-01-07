Planning minister chairs progress-review meeting on Jinnah Medical Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center project.

He directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials to ensure that the consultants’ work should meet international standards, stressing that there should be no compromise on quality, a news release said.

The minister also directed that the design for the medical complex should be finalized at the earliest, ensuring the project was aligned with modern standards and emerged as a "state-of-the-art" facility.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that the Prime Minister has given clear instructions to include Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) in the project’s investment plan to maximize financial benefits.

He added that this initiative represented a revolutionary step in the health sector, aiming to provide top-notch medical facilities to the public while serving as a significant milestone in research and development.

Following the Prime Minister's instructions, the Minister for Planning, the Ministry of Finance, and the Chairman of CDA were tasked with consulting the Chairman of EOBI to explore the possibility of involving EOBI in the commercial aspect of the JMC project under mutually agreed terms and conditions.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was provided regarding the implementation of directives issued in the previous meetings as well.

It was informed that the master plan and PC-II for the project have already been approved.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MoNHSRC) has reported that an initial consultation with the Chairman of EOBI has taken place, where both parties mutually agreed to first conduct a feasibility study of the Jinnah Medical Complex (JMC) project.

Following the study, a proposal would be prepared for EOBI’s consideration regarding investment in real estate and its involvement in the commercial aspect of JMC under mutually agreed terms and conditions.

The Aga Khan University (AKU) consultants will assist the CDA in selecting local consultants for detailed design and construction supervision.

The CDA has already floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for hiring local consultants, with the final submission underway. The consultants will be responsible for preparing detailed engineering designs, the Bill of Quantities (BOQ), project supervision, and quality control.