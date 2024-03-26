Planning Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack On Chinese Nationals
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Chinese nationals in Bisham, expressing deepest condolences to the families of the victims.
The minister said this heinous act, perpetrated by the enemies of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was aimed at disrupting cooperation between the two nations but would fail.
"We have unwavering commitment to providing security to all Chinese officials and workers involved in CPEC projects," he vowed.
Ahsan Iqbal said this attack only strengthened Pakistan's resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, intensify security measures and fortify partnership with China.
"Together, as all-weather iron brothers, we will overcome these challenges, and our shared vision for prosperity through CPEC shall grow stronger," he remarked.
