Planning minister holds meeting with Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar held a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here at his office Saturday.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretary Information Ms Zahida Parveen, members of Planning Commission and senior officers of both ministries were also present.

The minister for planning appreciated the role of Ministry of Information in adequately highlighting the government's policies and initiatives as well as disseminating the factual information to the public at large.

Various initiatives of the Ministry of Information were deliberated upon during the meeting.