UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Planning Minister Holds Meeting With Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

Planning minister holds meeting with Firdous

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar held a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here at his office Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar held a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here at his office Saturday.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretary Information Ms Zahida Parveen, members of Planning Commission and senior officers of both ministries were also present.

The minister for planning appreciated the role of Ministry of Information in adequately highlighting the government's policies and initiatives as well as disseminating the factual information to the public at large.

Various initiatives of the Ministry of Information were deliberated upon during the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Jahanzeb Khan Government

Recent Stories

PEMRA raids cable network offices transmitting Ind ..

6 minutes ago

Wildlife summit mulls trade rules to counter 'unpr ..

6 minutes ago

Syria regime strikes kill mother, 6 of her childre ..

6 minutes ago

Afghans in Limbo Ahead of Independence Day Amid Co ..

6 minutes ago

Yemen rebel attack sparks 'limited' fire in Saudi ..

19 minutes ago

Dir Upper Sports & Culture Festival beings amidst ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.