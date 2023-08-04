Open Menu

Planning Minister Launches Rs 25 Bln Fund To Address Out-of-school Children Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday formally inaugurated the Rs25 billion "Performance-based Challenge Fund" for out-of-school children, and to promote early childhood education across the country.

The launching ceremony, held here in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, was attended among others by dignitaries, officials and education experts.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister highlighted the critical importance of ensuring stability and continuity of policies in the country's development agenda.

He emphasized the need to differentiate between political changes and the national agenda, urging all stakeholders to work together for the betterment of the nation.

He said the country needed a charter of economy to ensure consistency and continuity in policies. "Stability and continuity are prerequisites for development, and without them, progress remains elusive. India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Korea, China, and Turkey, among others, have achieved remarkable success due to their sustained policies over the years. We must follow suit and provide a consistent direction for our country's growth." Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of knowledge exchange and innovation for Pakistan's progress in the modern world.

He highlighted the significance of early childhood education and its role in fostering creative thinking, critical analysis, and collaborative skills in the young minds of the nation.

"The future belongs to those who embrace knowledge and innovation," he asserted, adding "We need to nurture inquisitive and creative minds through quality education. Critical thinking, reflective learning, and collaboration are the key elements that will propel our children towards a brighter future." The Rs25 Billion Performance-based Challenge Fund aims to address the issue of out-of-school children and promote early childhood education initiatives across the country.

The fund encourages collaboration between the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to facilitate innovative programs and projects for enhancing educational opportunities.

"This is a historic opportunity for us to collaborate and invest in the future of our nation," he said, adding "Through this challenge fund, we are determined to make a significant breakthrough in the education sector, ensuring that every child in Pakistan has access to quality education."The ceremony concluded with optimism and a sense of collective responsibility as the government, education experts, and stakeholders pledged to work hand in hand to overcome educational challenges and empower the young generation of Pakistan.

