Planning Minister meets Chief Minister Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar visited Karachi on Monday and held meetings with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Imran Ismael to discuss various infrastructure, transport and water projects being funded under PSDP and PM's Karachi Development Package.

Earlier, Minister for Planning along-with CM and Governor Sindh, provincial ministers and DG FWO also visited Keenjhar lake for assessment of water availability for provision of clean drinking water to residents of Karachi, said a statement received here.

During his meeting with CM Sindh, Minister for Planning said that the incumbent Government was committed to provide resources and support to the Sindh government for improving urban transport and civic amenities in Karachi in order to alleviate miseries of the residents of the metropolis.

A detailed briefing on infrastructure, transport and water projects in Karachi was given. Governor Sindh, provincial ministers and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

Khusro Bakhtyar said that it was the shared responsibility of both federal and provincial governments to undertake measures for the betterment of the people of Karachi adding that the incumbent Government would provide all possible resources in that regard.

He stressed that it was the top priority of the Federal Government to improve transportation, sewerage and sanitary services in the megalopolis and for that purpose funds were being given to the provincial government.

It was agreed that Green Line would be operationalized soon which would provide travelling facilities to daily commuters in Karachi.

In a separate meeting, World bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan said that WB will continue its support for improving infrastructure in Karachi.

He apprised that WB had approved funding for three projects namely Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement project (Rs. 86 million), Karachi water project (Rs. 100 million) and Competitive and Livable City project (Rs. 230 million).

He further informed that additional investments were being planned for phase-II of the water project as part of its $1.6 billion programme which also included a guarantee for the Karachi Green Line.

Various water projects and Yellow Line were also deliberated upon in the meeting.

Later, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtyar and Governor Sindh Imran Ismael chaired a meeting on development projects under Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) and Karachi Transformation Committee (KTC) which was attended by DCPC Dr. Jahanzeb Khan, Chairman SIDCL samar Ali Khan and senior officials from both sides. Members SIDCL and KTC gave a comprehensive briefing to the Minister and Governor Sindh on progress of ongoing development projects.

Talking about Karachi Master Plan, Minister for Planning said that efforts were being made to attract funding from World Bank for the Plan as well as for other mega projects in the metropolis.