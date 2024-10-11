Planning Minister pays tribute PIDE outgoing VC, Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Friday paid tribute to Dr Nadeem ul Haq, the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), for leading the institution for last five years.

At the farewell ceremony, Ahsan praised Dr. Haq's contributions to promoting economic discourse in Pakistan and encouraged PIDE staff to build upon his achievements.

He emphasized the importance of working tirelessly towards Pakistan's national agenda and development priorities.