Planning ministry approves PSLM survey 2019-20

The ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Saturday approved the results of Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement (PSLM) Survey of Pakistan 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Saturday approved the results of Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement (PSLM) Survey of Pakistan 2019-20.

Results of the PSLM (19-20) District level Survey were reviewed internally and presented to Secretary Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in a meeting held here.

Chief Economist, Member (Social Sector), Chief Macro, Chief Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Chief ITF and Deputy Chief (Employment & Research) PD&SI and Representatives of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) attended the meeting.

Member(SS/RM) Muhammad Sarwar Gondal informed that along with results a customized dash board had been prepared for providing data in interactive way along with time series trends for convenience of user's / policy makers.

He further informed that the key highlights of report are for situation analysis of districts with in provinces based on Education, Health, living Standards and ICT presented visually on maps.

It gives clean picture of situation and information for devising mechanism for resources allocation based on evidence. Results of PSLM 2019-20 District Level Survey have been highly appreciated by all participants of the meeting.

Secretary PD&SI hamed Yaqoob Sheikh while applauding the efforts of PBS added that the information provided by PSLM 2019-20 was the way forward/ basic necessity for informed decision making for the Federal PSDP and preparation of annual development plans at the district level for resource allocation /planning purposes.

He approved the results of PSLM 19-20 district level survey along with micro data and online dash board and directed that results may be shared and presented to Provincial Planning & Development Departments & Bureau of statistics for its effective utilization for data driven decisions The Bureau of Statistics is the main mechanism to provide data for monitoring development plans at National/ Provincial / District level for evidence based policy making. PSLM 2019-20 Survey is the twelve round of the series initiated in 2004 and sixth round of District level survey.

In 2016 the questionnaire was extensively reviewed by specially constituted technical committees to address changed ground realities and monitoring of SDGs accordingly questionnaire has been amended and new modules i.e. Disability, Migration, Water Sanitation & Hygiene, Information Communication & Technology (ICT) and food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES) were added and sample size were increased due to capture disability.

PSLM 2019-20 survey has been completed successfully with sample of 6500 blocks & 195000 households. Data was collected for the first time electronically through tablets based on android software linked with GIS for monitoring developed by the Data Processing Center, PBS for provision of reliable, credible & timely data.

This survey provides detailed outcome indicators at district level with urban /rural breakdown on, Education, Health, Housing, Water Sanitation & Hygiene, along with provision of information for first time on Information Communication & Technology (ICT), Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES)and Disability & Migration up to district level.

This survey is one of major source of monitoring of SDGs and now 21 indicators are monitored through revised questionnaire, it is pertinent to mention here that before review the questioner only 8 SDGs indicators were monitored. After successful completion of data collection & processing, results are prepared representative at district level, which will be the rich source for evidence base decision making.

In education sector the literacy rate for 10 years and above remained stagnant at 60 percent in PSLM 2019-20 as compared to PSLM 2014-15 survey.

Sindh has shown declining trend in literacy rates.

Similarly, net enrollments at Primary, middle and Matric at all levels in provinces has either remained stagnant or shown decreasing trends. Enrolments at all levels are highest in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh while Balochistan is at lowest. There are 32 percent children aged 5-16 years who are currently out of school, highest percentage of out of school children is in Balochistan i.e. 47 percent and lowest in Punjab i.e. 26 percent.

Rajanpur in Punjab, Thatta in Sindh, Kohistan & Bajur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Harnai, Qillah Abdullah and Ziarat are the bottom ranked districts in Education indicators within their respective provinces.

In health sector, all health indicators covered in PSLM 2019-20 survey showed improving trend as compared to PSLM 2014-15.

Full Immunization based on record for children aged 12-23 months increased significantly from 60 percent in 2014-15 to 70 percent in 2019-20 and accordingly all provinces has shown increasing trend.

Similarly, prenatal care has significantly increased for women aged 15 to 49 years to 77 percent in PSLM 2019-20 as compared to 73 percent in PSLM 2014-15.

In the health sector regarding the mother and child health, another encouraging factor is the percentage of deliveries assisted by skilled birth attendants in overall Pakistan is at upward trajectory with 68 percent in 2019-20 as compared to 58 percent in 2014-15.

Results of the Housing revealed that there are large gaps in urban and rural areas and within the Provinces in almost all indicators.

As many as 72 percent of households have improved material used for roof & walls and overall in Pakistan almost 96 percent households use electricity for lighting (91 percent have electricity supply and 5 percent installed solar panels for lighting).

Similarly, 48 percent used gas as main fuel for cooking, while only 37 percent households are using clean fuel for lighting, cooking and heating.