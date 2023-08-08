Planning Ministry gives 75 Development Leadership Awards; launches BNIP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Tuesday gave Development Leadership Awards to 75 personalities for their significant contributions in the development of Pakistan.

It also launched the Prime Minister's Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Programme (BNIP) to award 60,000 internships to young graduates empowering them with on-job training and valuable work experience at a ceremony held here, a news release said.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Economist, the awardees, students and people from different walks of life.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsa Iqbal was the chief guest at the occasion.

The awards were categorized into high achiever (over 40 years of age) who has contributed significantly to the socioeconomic development of Pakistan, and Emerging Young Leaders of the country (under 40 years of age) who would lead "our way to prosperity" and Overseas Pakistanis who have dedicated their resources to Pakistan's development.

Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Programme (BNIP) is an initiative of the Planning Ministry aimed at empowering the youth by offering 60,000 paid internships to young graduates.

Each internship would last for a period of 6-12 months, during which candidates to receive both off-job and on-job training, and equip themselves with marketable skills and practical experience.

Additionally, a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 will be provided.

This programme presents a remarkable opportunity for young graduates to gain valuable work experience and enhance their prospects in the job market, explained Rafiullah Kakar, Member (Social Sector & Devolution) at the Planning Commission, who implemented this project in a short span of time.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal said the Development Leadership Awards highlighted the profound impact that dedicated individuals and organizations could make in promoting economic development, social prosperity, and a healthier society, "This recognition serves as an inspiration to our young generation, instilling hope and optimism," the minister said while lauding the contributions of award recipients for the country's development.

While highlighting the several initiatives taken by the government since it came into power in April 2022, he said the government had taken significant measures including the Skill Development programme worth Rs 10 billion, which established partnerships with skill training providers to address the skills gap and promote modern and ICT-based skills.

"These skills are essential for meeting national and international demands, making our youth highly sought-after assets," he added while urging the youth to play their constructive role ahead of global challenges.

Similarly, he said that with an allocation of Rs75 billion for the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the government aimed to promote access and quality in higher education. "This includes initiating 5,000 scholarships for students from erstwhile-FATA's marginalized areas in KP province and 75 scholarships for most talented students in top-25 world universities of the world, ensuring our best and brightest receive world-class education and exposure." The government has established a National Fund "Out of School Children" worth 25 billion, aimed at addressing the crisis of out-of-school children, he said while highlighting the key initiatives taken in a short span of time.

Speaking at the occasion, Secretary Planning Ministry Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that as Pakistan marked its 75th anniversary, "We stand at a juncture where we reflect on our journey of progress and envision a future of even greater possibilities." "Today's events epitomize this spirit, embracing both the recognition of past accomplishments and the promise of future endeavors," remarked Syed Zafar Ali Shah, while appreciating the contribution of unsung heroes for the country's development.

He informed the participants that the awardees hailed from diverse backgrounds, from Emerging Young Leaders and High Achievers to Institutions. "From thought leaders to policy shapers, business magnates to societal influencers, each awardee contributes uniquely to Pakistan's advancement."The awards were given to Rescue 1122, National Highways & Motorway Police, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP); Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB); National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA); Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA); China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Secretariat; Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), China Machinery Engineering Corporation (Joint Venture); Balochistan Residential College Loralai (BRC Loralai); Balochistan Institute of Information Technology, Engineering, & Management Sciences (BUITEMS); Oxford Pakistan Program (OPP); Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab (IDAP); Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A); National Highway Authority (NHA); Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS); Society Leaders Agha Khan Foundation; Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust; Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital; Rashid Memorial Welfare Organization (RMWO) & Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industries.