Planning Ministry Holds Seminar On Climate Smart Financing

Mon 09th November 2020

Planning ministry holds seminar on climate smart financing

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) organized a two-day seminar on "National Consultation on Finalizing Sectoral Priorities for Climate-Smart Financing, Policy, Planning, Agriculture and Water Resources Management in Pakistan" with the financial support of the World Bank here on Monday

Speaking as chief guest, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan said that Pakistan have tremendous potential to fight with the problems induced by climate change.

"We have the capability to achieve our goals pertinent to climate smart development while not compromising on our national security, the only set of attributes needed is careful analysis, comprehensive planning and vigorous effort." He said that the action plan is part of a regional project 'Climate Adaptation and Resilience (CARE) for South Asia, which will provide technical support to the Government of Pakistan on climate-smart agriculture and integrated water resources management sectors by improving the availability of data and knowledge, developing guidelines, tools and capacities, promoting climate-resilient decisions, policies and investments.

He further added that the project would analyze the impact of climate change on agriculture and water resources management and develop detailed policy options for adaptation and mitigation.

He said that these interventions will enhance agricultural productivity and ensure efficient water conservation and management at national and provincial levels.

He said that the five years 2020-25 project will help in decision makers visualize and absorb scientific information to mainstream climate adaptation into the development planning process at Federal and Provincial levels.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said that climate change has already increased the frequency and intensity of floods, drought, and heat waves in Pakistan. "Erratic rainfall, fluctuating temperatures, and water scarcity can harm agricultural productivity, compelling the government to divert economic resources to import essential grains," he said.

The DCPC thanked the World Bank for timely start of this project, as well as the World Bank's long-term engagement with Pakistan on climate resilience, including floods and drought mitigation.

He also extended his gratitude to Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) and Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning system (RIMES) for implementation of this project.

