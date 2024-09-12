Open Menu

Planning Ministry Organizes Gathering To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Planning Ministry organizes gathering to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Planning on Thursday organized a gathering in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal attended the event as a special guest, along with officers and staff of the ministry, according to press release.

During the gathering, Darood was offered, besides Naats and Qasida Burda Sharif were recited by the ministry's staff. Special prayers were also offered for peace, prosperity, and security in the country.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal extended greetings to the Muslims across Pakistan and the world on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), saying that Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a blessing for all humanity.

He emphasized the need to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and become a model for society.

Reciting Darood was not enough but "we should strive to be true followers of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)," he added.

The minister lamented that despite being a big nation, the Muslims had become ineffective due to their inaction, and that there was need to revive commitment to knowledge and research.

He concluded by urging everyone to make a pledge to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Ahsan Iqbal Muslim Event All

Recent Stories

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leade ..

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders

26 minutes ago
 Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

2 hours ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

3 hours ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

3 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

1 day ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

1 day ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

1 day ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan