Planning Ministry Organizes Gathering To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Planning on Thursday organized a gathering in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations.
Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal attended the event as a special guest, along with officers and staff of the ministry, according to press release.
During the gathering, Darood was offered, besides Naats and Qasida Burda Sharif were recited by the ministry's staff. Special prayers were also offered for peace, prosperity, and security in the country.
Minister Ahsan Iqbal extended greetings to the Muslims across Pakistan and the world on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), saying that Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a blessing for all humanity.
He emphasized the need to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and become a model for society.
Reciting Darood was not enough but "we should strive to be true followers of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)," he added.
The minister lamented that despite being a big nation, the Muslims had become ineffective due to their inaction, and that there was need to revive commitment to knowledge and research.
He concluded by urging everyone to make a pledge to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit.
