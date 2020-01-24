UrduPoint.com
Planning Ministry, PITB Sign MoU To Initiate Implementation Of IPAS Solution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:06 AM

Ministry of Planning and Punjab Information Technology Board on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to initiate implementation of Intelligent Project Automation System (IPAS) solution for Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Ministry of Planning and Punjab Information Technology Board on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to initiate implementation of Intelligent Project Automation System (IPAS) solution for Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Azfar Manzoor signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jhanzeb Khan, Member Science and Technology Hussain Abidi and senior officials from both sides participated in the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Zafar Hasan, said that the MoU would improve work flow and enhance productivity, reduce operational risks, and improve the government businesses in the internal processes by implementing IPAS which ultimately would establish efficiency and transparency.

He said that it also included requirement gathering, communication and coordination, business process improvement/ re-engineering, IPAS development / customization, trainings, on-site implementation etc.

The Programme Partners envision improving efficiency and providing state-of-the-art IPAS solution to MoPD&SI. This is being done by collaboration between both organizations that share the same vision. This program will enhance the core business functions of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

