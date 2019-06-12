Planning to be made for removal of encroachments in Faisalabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar has said that the planning will be revamped for removal of encroachments and improvement of traffic management system in eight bazaars at the Clock Tower

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar has said that the planning will be revamped for removal of encroachments and improvement of traffic management system in eight bazaars at the Clock Tower.

He was holding a meeting with representatives of traders organizations at his office here on Wednesday.

He said traders were vibrant and an important part of the society and they were playing an active role in public welfare services besides doing economic activities.

He said that problems confronted to the business community would be redressed on a priority basis. He assured that measures would be taken for restoring beauty of the eight bazaars with the consultation of traders and shopkeepers.