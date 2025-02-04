Planning underway for new industrial zones, expansion of industrial estates

Special Secretary Industries Punjab, Sahibzadi Wasima Umar, said on Tuesday that planning was underway for establishment of new industrial zones and the expansion of the existing industrial estates to give a boost to businesses and industrial activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Special Secretary Industries Punjab, Sahibzadi Wasima Umar, said on Tuesday that planning was underway for establishment of new industrial zones and the expansion of the existing industrial estates to give a boost to businesses and industrial activities.

The special secretary expressed these views in a meeting with Commissioner Multan division, Amir Karim Khan.

The Commissioner said on the occasion that a state-of-the-art industrial estate would greatly benefit the business community, contributing significantly to the growth of industries in the country. He stated that the new industrial estate would attract both local and national investors, providing them opportunities to set up industries.

He further added that these initiatives align with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of facilitating businesses.

Special Secretary Industries Sahibzadi Wasima Umar highlighted that the development of industrial estates would create vast employment opportunities. She confirmed that planning was underway for the establishment of new industrial zones and the expansion of existing industrial estates.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, CPO Sadiq Dogar, and other relevant officials.