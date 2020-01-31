Plans afoot to extend better housing facilities to people: DG KDA

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Syed Saif -ur-Rehman on Friday said that all out efforts were being made to provide better residential facilities to the masses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr. Syed Saif -ur-Rehman on Friday said that all out efforts were being made to provide better residential facilities to the masses.

The DG KDA said this while talking to member of Sindh Assembly (MPA), Jamal Siddiqi, said a spokesman of KDA on Friday.

Dr. Syed Saif said that the KDA would maintain its tradition to introduce lost-cost housing facilities for the people.

MPA Jamal Siddiqi briefed Dr. Syed Saif about the civic problems which were being confronted by the residents of his constituency.