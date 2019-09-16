Plans afoot to promote tourist places in Khuzdar: Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (Retired) Fazeel Asghar on Monday said comprehensive plans are being made to enhance facilities of tourist opportunities in Jhalawan area of Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (Retired) Fazeel Asghar on Monday said comprehensive plans are being made to enhance facilities of tourist opportunities in Jhalawan area of Khuzdar

He said we want to develop this sector by making Balochistan center of entertainment tourist, so that people from all over the country come to province to enjoy created natural tourist places including lake, cascades and beautiful mountains.

"Other places in Khuzdar including Mulla Chatok, Chharo, Warwam, Pati Ajhal are quite attractive and their beauty is impressive", he said.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazil Asghar expressed these views when he was briefed regarding tourist areas in Khuzdar, said press issued here.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major retired Muhmmad Ilyas Kabazia briefed the Chief Secretary Balochistan and said Khuzdar is considered as the center of tourist places.

Chief Secretary said tourist places would be focused to enhance development of province by making tourist areas attractions which are identification of Balochistan.

He said efforts would be made to enhance the tourist areas, despite special arrangements could be ensured at the tourist areas so that people from other would enjoy from beauty of places here and would take positive message about Balochistan.