Plans for upgrading Mansehra hospitals discussed in meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati and Advisor for Health Ehtisham Ali jointly chaired a high-level meeting in Manshera to address health issues and the provision of facilities.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor for Tourism Zahid Chanzeb, MPA, Ikram Ullah, Health Secretary Adeel Shah, DG Health Dr. Muhammad Saleem, and other relevant officials.

The meeting discussed important issues including the up gradation of the Government Mental Hospital Dadar, relocation of the TB Center, rehabilitation of destroyed health centers in Mansehra, and staff shortages in district health centers and King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

Addressing the meeting, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati directed health department to resolve issues of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, Government Mental Hospital Dadar and District Health Office and ensure quality health facilities for the people of Mansehra.

He also instructed that the supply of medicines, functionality of medical equipment and staff shortages be addressed immediately.

Advisor for Health Ehtisham Ali assured immediate resolution health issues directing relevant authorities to devise a plan and take necessary steps.

Participants of meeting were also briefed about available facilities and needs of health centers across the district.

Medical Superintendent of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and Government Mental Hospital Dadar highlighted the issues, staff shortages and funding requirements of their respective institutions.

The meeting directed relevant authorities to resolve all issues immediately and ensure provision of the best health facilities to the public.