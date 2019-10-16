UrduPoint.com
Plans to build Pakistani pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 finalised: Ghulam Dastgir

Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates Ghulam Dastgir has said that plans to build the Pakistani pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 are being finalised

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates Ghulam Dastgir has said that plans to build the Pakistani pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 are being finalised.

"Trading Development Authority in Pakistan (TDAP) is supervising the project and more details will be announced soon," he added.

Ambassador, however, urged the Pakistani business community to join hands with the Pakistan government to fund the project.

"The initially tendering cost of the pavilion is US$ 15million whereas the total cost will be US$ 21million," he said.

To be built on a large plot measuring 3,449.9 sq m in the Opportunity District, the pavilion will be based on the 'Emerging Pakistan' theme, with representation from all provinces, Gulf News reported .

Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract 25 million visits between October 20, 2020, and April 10, 2021. Organised under the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', the six-month celebration of human brilliance and achievement will welcome more than 200 international participants, including 192 nations.

