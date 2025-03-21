"Plant A Tree For Pakistan" Initiative Launched In Faisalabad Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) On the International Forest Day, the initiative "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" was launched, with work beginning on afforesting 80 acres in Chak Bahadur, Lalian, district Chiniot. As part of this effort, approximately 8,000 saplings have already been planted.
Commissioner Faisalabad, Maryam Khan, attended the event as the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, MPA Taimoor Amjad Lali, students, and members of civil society also participated and everyone planted a tree of his share to contribute to the cause.
The Commissioner emphasized that celebrating International Forest Day aims to rid the planet of environmental pollution.
She highlighted that large-scale tree plantation activities were carried out across Faisalabad division on Friday.
She urged students to actively support the slogan "Plant Trees for Pakistan."
Discussing the importance and benefits of trees, she remarked that trees enhance the beauty of the earth and serve as a natural solution to environmental pollution.
She also praised the horticulture initiatives in 80 schools across Chiniot and emphasized that such efforts should be implemented throughout the division.
The Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal outlined the targets of the tree plantation campaign, announcing that in the next phase, trees will be planted on an additional 300 acres of forest land.
He also expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for attending the event.
MPA Taimoor Amjad Lali stressed the need to ensure a secure future for coming generations through environmental conservation.
The event was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Lalian, Shazia Rahman, along with officials from the Forest Department, education Department, and other relevant institutions.
Recent Stories
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judges plant trees in court premises to mark World Forest Day, stress environmental responsibility6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will soon stand on its own feet: Sindh Governor6 minutes ago
-
'Robber' killed in police encounter6 minutes ago
-
Minister Irrigation inaugurates 'Plant for Pakistan' drive in Lal Suhanra Park6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centre6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Hafizabad over domestic issue6 minutes ago
-
"Plant a Tree for Pakistan" initiative launched in Faisalabad division6 minutes ago
-
Motorway police booked 112 drivers for overspeeding6 minutes ago
-
UN declares 2025 as Int’l Year of Glacier Preservation – Pakistan’s SUPARCO leads climate acti ..16 minutes ago
-
WASA Rawalpindi starts tree plantation campaign16 minutes ago
-
Mirpur LRC prohibited to function other than stipulated office hours16 minutes ago
-
WWF’s water conservation initiatives transform Najafpur, Haripur26 minutes ago