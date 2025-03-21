"Plant a Tree for Pakistan" initiative launched in Faisalabad division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) On the International Forest Day, the initiative "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" was launched, with work beginning on afforesting 80 acres in Chak Bahadur, Lalian, district Chiniot. As part of this effort, approximately 8,000 saplings have already been planted.

Commissioner Faisalabad, Maryam Khan, attended the event as the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, MPA Taimoor Amjad Lali, students, and members of civil society also participated and everyone planted a tree of his share to contribute to the cause.

The Commissioner emphasized that celebrating International Forest Day aims to rid the planet of environmental pollution.

She highlighted that large-scale tree plantation activities were carried out across Faisalabad division on Friday.

She urged students to actively support the slogan "Plant Trees for Pakistan."

Discussing the importance and benefits of trees, she remarked that trees enhance the beauty of the earth and serve as a natural solution to environmental pollution.

She also praised the horticulture initiatives in 80 schools across Chiniot and emphasized that such efforts should be implemented throughout the division.

The Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal outlined the targets of the tree plantation campaign, announcing that in the next phase, trees will be planted on an additional 300 acres of forest land.

He also expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for attending the event.

MPA Taimoor Amjad Lali stressed the need to ensure a secure future for coming generations through environmental conservation.

The event was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Lalian, Shazia Rahman, along with officials from the Forest Department, education Department, and other relevant institutions.