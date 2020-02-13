Plant Centric Meal competitions held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture

UrduPoint.com
Thu 13th February 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Plant Centric Meal competitions under Pak Australian joint programme of pulses production & value addition were held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof Dr Asif Ali inaugurated the meal competitions made with pulses.

While Dr Chris Blanchird, Dr Gavin Ramsay, Miss Penny, John Minoug and other from Australia also participated.

Speaking on this occasion, VC Dr Asif said that the importance of the pulses could not be ended and said and added that human body gets huge energy and power through balanced used of pulses.

He said that the incumbent government was taking practical steps to enhance the pulses production.

He said that the purpose of conducting such competitions was also to highlight pulses importance and promote its common use.

Over 40 teams from various universities and restaurants participated in the competition.

Anum Ali from MNSUA and Hira Anwar from women university took first position jointly while Sana Nayab and Aisha Khalid from MNSUA bagged second position. Imran from COTH college stood third.

More Stories From Pakistan

