Plant centric pulses meal competition held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture

Plant centric meal competition to promote importance of usage of pulses was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) wherein various institutions participated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Plant centric meal competition to promote importance of usage of pulses was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) wherein various institutions participated.

Different universities, colleges and cooking institutes erected 40 stalls displaying their products in the competition including, BZU, Women University, Multan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering, MNSUA, COTHM etc.

The competition was arranged under a joint venture of MNSUA and Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research.

First position was jointly won by MNSUA and Women University, second position was clinched by food Science department of MNSUA while third position went to COTHM college.

Consultation prize was also given to a student of COTHM college.

Speaking on the occasion, known industrialist Ahsan Rasheed said that people were diverting towards pulses again adding that these were not only beneficial for human health but also rate wise cheap.

He informed our was an agriculture country which had a lot of potential for enhancing its production.

He disclosed that several countries were making new products from pulses which would be prepared in Pakistan soon.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali said incumbent government was working to enhances pulses production.

He stated that balanced usage of pulses was a great source of energy.

The competition was aimed at promoting usage of pulses in everyday life.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the competition.

Foreign delegates Dr Chris Blanchrid, Dr Gavin Ramsay, Miss Penny and other specially attended the competition.