Plant Clinics Set Up For Cotton Growers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Plant clinics set up for cotton growers

FAISALABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::The agriculture extension department has established plant clinics and constituted rapid response teams for guidance of cotton growers.

According to a spokesman for agriculture department, September is a very crucial month for cotton crop as white fly, Gulabi Sundi and other insects attacked it.

He said rapid response teams had been directed to visit cotton areas and educate growers about precautionary measures for saving crop from pest attacks.

In Faisalabad division, plant clinics have so far been set up at Sabir Chowk Mamonkanjan, Majeed Chowk Fateh Shah Garh, Mureedwala, Garh Maharaja, Ahmad Pur Sial, Athara Hazari, Shorkot Waryam Wala, Rajana, Pir Mehal, Toba Tek Singh, Sitiana and Mongi Bungalow where staff will remain present, he added.

