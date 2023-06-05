UrduPoint.com

Plant Density Of 17,000-23,000 Per Acre Vital For Better Cotton Yield

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Plant density of 17,000-23,000 per acre vital for better cotton yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Agricultural experts believe that plant density of 17,000 to 23,000 per acre was imperative for better cotton production. Therefore, growers should take necessary measures to fulfill the required number of cotton plants in the field for getting bumper yield.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that cotton was a precious crop of Pakistan, which was playing a vital role in catering to domestic requirements in addition to fetching foreign exchange for the country through exports.

He said that farmers should take extraordinary care of their cotton crop and save it from pest attack by ensuring pest scouting on weekly basis. He said growers should ensure nine inches to 12 inches distance between cotton plants.

"If the number of plants increases from 23,000, it will reduce the required space for every plant. Resultantly, the size, quality as well as quantity of flowers and fruit will become poor. And if the number of plants in one acre is less than 17,000, it will cause wastage of space in the field and hard labour of farmers," he added.

The spokesman said that the first trimming should be carried out within 20 to 25 days after cultivation when the plants obtain height of six inches. Similarly, the second trimming should be ensured when the plant height reaches 12 inches in the field.

He advised growers to ensure timely removal of weeds from cotton fields. For the purpose, farmers should use weed-remover or herbicides with the recommendation of agricultural experts, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Exchange Exports Poor Agriculture Cotton From Labour

Recent Stories

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a ..

Shahid Kapoor says he lived with ‘two spoons, a plate’ before getting marrie ..

25 minutes ago
 Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen gr ..

Asad Umar dismisses any association with Tareen group

40 minutes ago
 Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semi ..

Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal

41 minutes ago
 Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthe ..

Pak-China trade via overland routes will strengthen ties: FM

1 hour ago
 PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications d ..

PM, JUI-F President, Minister for Communications discuss political situation

1 hour ago
 ADNIC joins Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agenc ..

ADNIC joins Emirates Nature-WWF, Environment Agency to launch nature-themed esca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.