Plant density of 17,000-23,000 per acre vital for better cotton yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Agricultural experts believe that plant density of 17,000 to 23,000 per acre was imperative for better cotton production. Therefore, growers should take necessary measures to fulfill the required number of cotton plants in the field for getting bumper yield.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that cotton was a precious crop of Pakistan, which was playing a vital role in catering to domestic requirements in addition to fetching foreign exchange for the country through exports.

He said that farmers should take extraordinary care of their cotton crop and save it from pest attack by ensuring pest scouting on weekly basis. He said growers should ensure nine inches to 12 inches distance between cotton plants.

"If the number of plants increases from 23,000, it will reduce the required space for every plant. Resultantly, the size, quality as well as quantity of flowers and fruit will become poor. And if the number of plants in one acre is less than 17,000, it will cause wastage of space in the field and hard labour of farmers," he added.

The spokesman said that the first trimming should be carried out within 20 to 25 days after cultivation when the plants obtain height of six inches. Similarly, the second trimming should be ensured when the plant height reaches 12 inches in the field.

He advised growers to ensure timely removal of weeds from cotton fields. For the purpose, farmers should use weed-remover or herbicides with the recommendation of agricultural experts, he added.