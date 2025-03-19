Plant For Pakistan: 10 Key Locations Identified For Large-scale Afforestation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:43 PM
Secretary Mines and Minerals Pervez Iqbal chaired a meeting in connection with the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign to mark the World Forest Day
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Secretary Mines and Minerals Pervez Iqbal chaired a meeting in connection with the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign to mark the World Forest Day.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Mines Naeemullah Bhatti, Managing Director Punjab Mineral Development Corporation Khalid Kharl, and Director Environment M. Aftab.
During the meeting, the tree plantation drive under the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign was finalized, with 10 key locations identified for large-scale afforestation. All attached departments of the Minerals Department are actively contributing to this initiative.
The campaign will officially commence on March 21 with tree-planting ceremonies at all schools and hospitals operated under the Mines Labour Welfare framework. Secretary Minerals Pervez Iqbal will inaugurate the campaign by planting a tree at a designated sand lease area near Saggian Bridge.
On this occasion, Secretary Minerals Pervez Iqbal said, "Environmental protection and building a greener Pakistan are our top priorities. The ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign is a testament to this commitment, through which we aim to plant trees across the province on a massive scale. All attached departments of the Minerals Department, schools, hospitals, and mining contractors are actively participating in this initiative. We view this campaign not merely as a one-day activity but as a permanent mission to ensure a healthier environment for future generations.”
Additionally, all mining contractors across Punjab will enthusiastically participate in the campaign to promote afforestation province-wide. This initiative reflects the Government of Punjab’s resolve towards environmental improvement and aligns with the Department of Minerals’ efforts to build a greener and healthier Pakistan, he added.
