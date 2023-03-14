Plant for Pakistan: A key initiative to reverse deforestation, combat climate change

Kamal Khan, a 27-year-old progressive farmer of Nowshera district is engaged along with his family members and friends in plantation of the poplar saplings during the ongoing spring season to utilize his barren lands under the 'Plant for Pakistan' initiative to earn substantial revenue, besides playing his part in countering of deforestation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Kamal Khan, a 27-year-old progressive farmer of Nowshera district is engaged along with his family members and friends in plantation of the poplar saplings during the ongoing spring season to utilize his barren lands under the 'Plant for Pakistan' initiative to earn substantial revenue, besides playing his part in countering of deforestation.

"My land was badly affected by last year's devastating flood due to which the salinity increased in the soil making it unproductive for agricultural purposes. Therefore, I decided to take benefit of the 'Plant for Pakistan' initiative of the government and started planting the fast-growing 'poplar' species on my six-acre lands for quick economic benefits," the 26-year old farmer of village Mohib Banda located on the bank of River Kabul told APP.

On the advice of the forest department, "I choose poplar as it helps reduce salinity in the soil by making it ready for agriculture besides contributing maximum economic profits to farmers in a minimum period," he said, adding "I have also planted the specie on the banks of watercourses and the demarcated areas to counter soil erosion." Kamal said each poplar plant costs about Rs20 which after six to seven years yields about Rs4,000 to Rs5000 per tree. "Currently, 50kg poplar wood is being sold at Rs500 to Rs600 in the local market of Peshawar and Nowshera where a farmer can earn millions of rupees after a little investment on a few acres in a short time." According to National Forest Policy 2015, Pakistan was losing about 27,000 hectares of forests per year due to high rate of deforestation, wood demands and socioeconomic imbalances. The policy revealed that forest resources were under tremendous pressure mostly in community and private-owned natural forests in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The deforestation in watershed areas was negatively impacting agriculture yield and quality of water at outlets besides triggering land degradation and loss of biodiversity, it said. In riparian, low-lying and coastal areas, deforestation and climate change-induced weather patterns including rainfalls, floods and glaciers' melting pose the threats of amplifying seawater intrusion.

The Met Office spokesman told APP that Pakistan recorded 77per cent below rainfall in February last against the total normal downpour due to climate change-induced weather patterns. Likewise, 67 per cent less rainfall was recorded in Azad Kashmir, 36pc below in Gilgit Baltistan, 54 per cent less in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90 per cent less in Punjab while no rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan.

In January last, 21 percent below normal rainfall was recorded in the country. Out of the total rainfalls, 39 per cent less rainfall reported in Balochistan, 12 percent less in Gilgit-Baltistan, 35 percent below in Punjab and 85 percent less in Sindh province. However, KP and Azad Kashmir received 11 percent more rainfall each during the period.

About the rainfall status, the official said from October 2022 till date, about 135 inches snowfall recorded in Malam Jabba, 122 inches in Kalam in Swat, 66 inches in Astore, 51 inches at Babusar top, 36 inches in Murree, 35 inches in Chitral, 24 inch in Ziarat and 23 inches in Skardu.

The substantial decrease in rains and snowfall was posing looming threats to agriculture, water and food security besides to afforestrations. The National Water Policy 2018 revealed that Pakistan was gradually heading towards water stress due to climate change-induced weather patterns and shortage of dams, which might lead to food insecurity for living creatures in future.

"The per capita surface water availability has declined from 5,260 cubic meters per year in 1951 to around 1,000 cubic meters in 2016 and this quantity would likely further drop to 860 cubic meters by 2025," the policy revealed.

The policy warned that the groundwater situation was expected to further drop in the country mostly in Punjab and Sindh provinces, where one million tube wells were currently pumping about 55 million acres feet (MAF) of underground water for irrigation, which is 20pc more than that available from canals.

Ibrahim Khan, Deputy Project Director, 10 billion trees afforestation project said that Pakistan was ranked among 10 countries affected by climate change. To combat climate change and deforestation, he said a spring plantation campaign under Plant for Pakistan was underway across the province including merged tribal districts where 78.93 million saplings would be sown with assistance of national building departments, farmers and general public.

As many as 27.460 million saplings would be planted in Kohat, Peshawar, Hangu, Bannu, DI Khan, Karak, Tank and Lakki Marwat, 30.190 million in Haripur, Abbottabad, Manshera, Batagram, Kohistan and 21.28 million in Swat, Malakanad, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral, Shangla and Buner districts. Similarly, 783,693 ornamental and native species and 580,209 fruits plants would also be sown.

About 56.277 million plants through farm forestry and 42.402 million seedlings through farmers besides raising 1.1308 million plants under urban-perri plantation and through masses would be achieved.

As many as 3.075 million plants through village development committees, 5.429 million through defense forces, 2.123 million through educational and religious institutions, government departments and other organizations besides carrying sowing and dibbling over an area of 1260 acres on suitable sites would be planted.

Over 654.27 million saplings including 353.14 million through 6081 enclosures, 121.39 million through plantation, 150.76 million through farm forestry and the general public etc were planted under the 10 billion trees project up-to December 31 last year, he said.

Ibrahim said the provincial climate change policy 2016, range land policy, and REDD plus strategy have been implemented in the province. He underscored the need for early operationalization of the COP 29 UN fund to help climate change's vulnerable countries including Pakistan.

"If every person planted at least two plants and properly looked after them then 4400 million seedlings could be planted in the country." Ibrahim Khan said the project and DFOs offices in all districts could be contacted for technical assistance and plants for spring seasons.