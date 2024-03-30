Plant For Pakistan: AMC Students Plant 200 Saplings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2024 | 08:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Students of Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) Lahore planted 200 saplings on the colleged premises on Saturday in connection with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign.
Principal College of Nursing Ameeruddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Ms Shazia Kausar supervised the plantation campaign, The principal said that in order to control environmental pollution and create a healthy environment, everyone should play a role and take part in plantation. She said the civilised nations in the world fulfill their responsibilities well to make their country green and to eliminate pollution.
This work is not only done by governments but social organisations, and the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should play their role to transfer the new generation to a greener Pakistan and in order to secure the future of the country.
Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent said the heat intensity would decrease and the climate would become clean and clear by planting more trees. The nursing instructors were also present.
