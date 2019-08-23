"Plant For Pakistan Campaign" Above Political Considerations: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that "Plant for Pakistan campaign" was above political considerations as it was a project for survival of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that "Plant for Pakistan campaign" was above political considerations as it was a project for survival of Pakistan

Addressing a function on the occasion of the launching of "Let us make Pakistan Green" campaign by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, she said that the government after successfully countering political suffocation, was working to end environmental suffocation in the country and all stakeholders were supporting it.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had transformed this slogan Green and Clean Pakistan into a movement.

She said that making right decisions at the right time was the responsibility of the government which it had fulfilled and the private sector had come forward and became its partner in this crusade.

She said that with every passing day quantity of oxygen was reducing and quantity of carbon dioxide was increasing in the air which was alarming.

When Islamabad was built it was supposed to be the environment friendly city but unfortunately due to cutting of trees it had lost much of its greenery.

She said that in the civilized world, the people love and care for trees like their children but in Pakistan, trees were felled mercilessly which tantamounted to collective suicide.

Dr Firdous said that presence of Mishaal Mallick in the seminar was the proof that Pakistan and Kashmir were one and the same nation.

She said that Kashmiris had been sacrificing their lives for Pakistan and they were standing like a rock in front of Indian evil designs against Pakistan.

Every Pakistani was saddened by the Indian atrocities in Kashmir and he felt their pain, she added.

She said that Mishaal had emerged as the true daughter of Kashmir who had shown great courage and determination in the face of hardships.

She said that the day was not far off when Kashmiris would get rid of Indian yoke and Pakistan was standing with their besieged brethren till the dawn of freedom. Dr Firdous said that plantation of trees was "Sunnat-e-Nabvi" and "Sadqa-e- Jaaria" and FPCCI by taking part in this drive had proved that business community was standing with the government on this vital national issue.

She appreciated the business community for unanimously supporting government decision to suspend trade with India by putting national interest above personal interests. India had attacked the identity and foundation of Pakistan by attacking Kashmir, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishaal Mallick said that hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison and their destinies were interlinked.

She said that in the tensions on the borders, business community suffered but traders had shown their patriotic approach by fully supporting government move to suspend trade with India.

Later, Dr Firdous and Mishaal Mallick planted saplings at FPCCI Capital House.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also attended the function.