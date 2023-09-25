Open Menu

Plant For Pakistan Campaign' In Full Swing In Schools

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Plant for Pakistan campaign' in full swing in schools

The 'Plant for Pakistan campaign' is in full swing in educational institutions throughout the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The 'Plant for Pakistan campaign' is in full swing in educational institutions throughout the district.
In this regard, a ceremony was held in a private school Presbyterian English Medium School Mission Road Block No 16, here on Monday.
The students of school along with Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti planted more than 500 saplings inside and outside the school on the adjacent ground.

The commissioner stressed the need for individual and collective efforts to save motherland from environmental pollution. For the purpose, it was necessary to follow the slogan 'Ek Bashr Do Shajar' (Every individual must plant two trees) was implemented in letter and spirit, he added.


He said it would not be possible to achieve real results until the importance of the tree plantation campaign was highlighted among the upcoming generation.

Students expressed their love for plants and the benefits of plantation through tableaus.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Yasir Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Shoaib Niswana, ADPHA Mohammad Safir and Principal Sameer were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road From Love

Recent Stories

Baqar directs audit of varieties, orders holding o ..

Baqar directs audit of varieties, orders holding of Senate meetings

7 seconds ago
 US envoy calls on Caretaker Minister for Planning, ..

US envoy calls on Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initi ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister directs LEAs to intensify operations agai ..

Minister directs LEAs to intensify operations against street criminals, drug tra ..

2 minutes ago
 NAB submits 15 more references in accountability c ..

NAB submits 15 more references in accountability court

2 minutes ago
 Egypt announces presidential vote on December 10-1 ..

Egypt announces presidential vote on December 10-12

3 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy discusses issues of mutual interest ..

Japanese envoy discusses issues of mutual interest with CM Naqvi

3 minutes ago
Kosovo marks day of mourning after deadly clashes ..

Kosovo marks day of mourning after deadly clashes in troubled north

3 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan vows to guarantee rights of Karabakh Ar ..

Azerbaijan vows to guarantee rights of Karabakh Armenians

34 minutes ago
 Crackdown against electricity theft continues, Rs ..

Crackdown against electricity theft continues, Rs 10 million arrears recovered f ..

34 minutes ago
 Secretary Sindh calls for preparation of welfare, ..

Secretary Sindh calls for preparation of welfare, rehabilitation schemes in Katc ..

34 minutes ago
 Second phase of enrollment drive commences in Nows ..

Second phase of enrollment drive commences in Nowshera

34 minutes ago
 PM urges British fashion firm to open buying house ..

PM urges British fashion firm to open buying house in Pakistan

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan