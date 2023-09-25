Plant for Pakistan campaign' in full swing in schools

The 'Plant for Pakistan campaign' is in full swing in educational institutions throughout the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The 'Plant for Pakistan campaign' is in full swing in educational institutions throughout the district.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in a private school Presbyterian English Medium School Mission Road Block No 16, here on Monday.

The students of school along with Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti planted more than 500 saplings inside and outside the school on the adjacent ground.

The commissioner stressed the need for individual and collective efforts to save motherland from environmental pollution. For the purpose, it was necessary to follow the slogan 'Ek Bashr Do Shajar' (Every individual must plant two trees) was implemented in letter and spirit, he added.



He said it would not be possible to achieve real results until the importance of the tree plantation campaign was highlighted among the upcoming generation.

Students expressed their love for plants and the benefits of plantation through tableaus.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Yasir Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Shoaib Niswana, ADPHA Mohammad Safir and Principal Sameer were also present.