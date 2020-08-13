"Plant For Pakistan" Campaign Inaugurated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :President of Rawalpindi Cantonment board Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani inaugurated "Plant for Pakistan" campaign here on Thursday.

Among others, Vice President Cantonment Board Malik Munir Ahmed, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Maria Jabeen, Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer Ghulam Sabir Basra, Horticulturalist Mehr Gull were also present on the occasion.

The participants were wearing the caps/shirts with the logo to carry the campaign "Plant for Pakistan" which made the ceremony colourful while free of cost plants would be distributed in food street, Roomi Park from the Cantonment Board on August 13 and 14.

In this connection, "Plant for Pakistan" campaign has been launched here today. Under the campaign 4,000 plants of different kinds would be distributed among the citizens.

Addressing on the occasion, Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiyani said that pollution was increasing day by day due to lack of plantation.

He said that trees contributed to improving air quality, climate amelioration, conserving soil and supporting wildlife besides providing oxygen.

He urged people to plant a maximum number of trees in their homes, neighbourhoods, and make the campaign successful.