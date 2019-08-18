Plant for Pakistan campaign inaugurated at Lower Dir

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai here on Sunday inaugurated Plant for Pakistan campaign by planting a sapling in Pakistan Park Ouch.

District education Officer, District Officer Wildlife Division, concerned officials and notables of the area also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner urged the civil society representatives, teachers, students and volunteers of civil defense to make efforts for achieving targets of the campaign. He stressed for engaging general public in plantation drive with the slogan One Bashar two Shajar (one person two saplings) to make Dir Lower more clean and green.