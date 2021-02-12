Plant for Pakistan Campaign inaugurated in Balochistan

Plant for Pakistan Campaign 2021 was inaugurated on Friday by respective Commissioner Divisions and deputy commissioners who planted saplings in Balochistan's districts including Sibi, Nasirabad, Ziarat, Kharan, and other district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Plant for Pakistan Campaign 2021 was inaugurated on Friday by respective Commissioner Divisions and deputy commissioners who planted saplings in Balochistan's districts including Sibi, Nasirabad, Ziarat, Kharan, and other district on Friday.

Commissioner Sibi Division Syed Faisal Ahmed along with Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr Yasir Khan Bazai launched the tree plantation drive after planting saplings at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University.

On the occasion, Commissioner Sibi Division Sayed Faisal Ahmed said it was our duties to maintain greenery of the country adding that the environment would change by promoting Forest Sector and planting trees was also a great virtue.

He said 17000 trees would be planted in Sibi district during spring tree plantation drive due to which pollution could be controlled.

Commissioner Nasirabad Division Abid Saleem Qureshi planted a tree at Boys Degree College Nasirabad to inaugurate the Plant for Pakistan drive.

On the occasion, he said citizens should play their role to make the drive successful by planting sapling during the campaign in order to reduce pollution from the areas.

He said 50000 trees would be planted in Nasirabad district in one month and 26000 different trees had been distributed among farmers free of cost to be planted.

Deputy Commissioner Kuhlo Mumtaz Khetran inaugurated Plant for Pakistan Campaign after planting a tree at DC Office.

He urged people to take part in the tree plantation drive as trees were source of reducing pollution and make the environment cleanAfter inaugurating the drive, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Waqar Khursheed Alam said trees were important for the environment and they also contribute in beautification of the area.

Additional Commissioner Kalat Division Imran Ibrahim Bangulzai also inaugurated the tree plantation drive under Plant for Pakistan Campaign by planting tree in Khuzdar for betterment of the environment.