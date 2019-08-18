Plant for Pakistan campaign kicked off

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Matoullah Khan here on Sunday inaugurated Plant for Pakistan Campaign in a ceremony held at Government College KDA.

District Nazim Nassem Afridi, Additional Deputy Commission, Shah Nawaz Naveed and concerned officials attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that one hundred thousand plants would be planted here in Kohat while free plants would be provided to public through District Forest Officer. He also urged public to fully participate in the campaign and make it a success.