'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private school

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) kicked off tree plantation under the 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign at a private college, here on Thursday.

PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, along with Director Admin and Finance Farooq Haider Aziz, Project Director and Principal Khubaib school and College Madam Sarwat Ansar, Prof (retd) Dr Haroonur-Rasheed started the plantation drive by planting saplings at the college lawns.

Tauqeer Kazmi stressed the need for individual and collective efforts to save motherland from environmental pollution. For the purpose, it is necessary that the PHA's slogan 'Ek Bashr two Shajar' (Every individual must plant two trees) is implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

Director Administration and Finance Farooq Aziz said it would not be possible to achieve real results until the importance of tree plantation campaign was highlighted among the upcoming generation.

With this idea, the PHA was continuing the plantation campaign especially in educational institutions, he added.

Educationist, poet and Writer Prof (retd) Dr Haroonur-Rasheed Tabbsum, while appreciating the efforts of Madam Sarwat Ansar regarding the education and training of orphan students in Khubaib School and Girls College, appealed to philanthropists to cooperate with such institutions.

Madam Sarwat Ansar appreciated the practical efforts of the PHA regarding plantation drive in the college.

Later, saplings were distributed among students of Khubaib College free of cost.