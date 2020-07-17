Plant for Pakistan campaign kicks off in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) ::Plant for Pakistan campaign has been launched in Bajaur with Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan formally inaugurated Plant for Pakistan Day on Friday by planting trees in Civil Colony Khar here.

Forest Officer Abid Mumtaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zameen Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim, Assistant Commissioner Navagai Habibullah Wazir, AAC Muhammad Ilyas, Under Training Assistant Commissioner Allah Nawaz, Under Training Assistant Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Media Baradri also planted trees on the occasion.

Inaugurated Plant for Pakistan Day.

Talking to media on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao said that 2.5 million saplings would be planted in Bajaur district under Plant for Pakistan campaign.

Deputy Commissioner District Bajaur requested the people to plant as many places as they need to plant.

"If there is no space for plants, then get free up-cast plants from the Forest Department," he said. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur said that the district administration of Bajaur's billion Tree Tsunami Program is in full swing. He urged the people of Bajaur district to participate more in tree plantation drives so that a green and lush environment could flourish for our coming generation and that is the main objective of the objectives government to achieve. He also urged people to plant more trees at different places in Bajaur district so we can make our district greener.