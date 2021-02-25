UrduPoint.com
Plant For Pakistan Campaign Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Plant for Pakistan campaign launched

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Thursday planted a pine sapling in Swat University Campus and formally launched Plant for Pakistan campaign in Swat.

Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheerul islam, DIG Malakand Division Ijaz Khan, Vice Chancellor Jamal Khattak, Chief Conservator of Forest Swat and other officials were present on the occasion.

Chairman DDAC also urged people to participate in the campaign and play their role in promoting environmental diversity. He said that initiatives of the government were aimed to promote and preserve hallmarks of the Swat valley.

The good work that started with billion Tree Plantation in the previous PTI government needs further progress, he said and added that to save natural beauty of valley and to combat global warming the number of trees must be increased by maximum participation of masses.

