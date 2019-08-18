UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plant For Pakistan Campaign Launched In Tehsil Razmak

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:20 PM

Plant for Pakistan Campaign launched in Tehsil Razmak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Razmak North Waziristan, Sahibzada Sameeullah on Sunday inaugurated Plant for Pakistan Campaign stressing civil society to make the plantation drive a success. Concerned officials and notables of the area attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner said that plantation would be conducted on circular road under the Campaign that would secure seven kilometer of surrounding area from land sliding. He said that a liaison would be developed with all the concerned departments to achieve the target of Plant for Pakistan Campaign.

He also urged civil society to participate in the drive and support district administration in its efforts to make area clean and green.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Civil Society Road Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

5 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

2 hours ago

Armed Forces Training Centres, Federal Police Scho ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

2 hours ago

Batch of constipation suppositories /Laxocodyl/ pu ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil f ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.