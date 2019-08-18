Plant for Pakistan Campaign launched in Tehsil Razmak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Razmak North Waziristan, Sahibzada Sameeullah on Sunday inaugurated Plant for Pakistan Campaign stressing civil society to make the plantation drive a success. Concerned officials and notables of the area attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner said that plantation would be conducted on circular road under the Campaign that would secure seven kilometer of surrounding area from land sliding. He said that a liaison would be developed with all the concerned departments to achieve the target of Plant for Pakistan Campaign.

He also urged civil society to participate in the drive and support district administration in its efforts to make area clean and green.