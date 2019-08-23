Plant for Pakistan campaign to benefit generations to come: Imran Ismail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here on Friday said that "Plant for Pakistan " campaign was a great initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan which would benefit the coming generations.

Speaking at a ceremony organized by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he said that if plantation was not done on war footings, the country would face serious environmental issues and water crisis by 2035. He called for planting fruit tree so that rare species of birds which used to visit Pakistan in the past should again visit Pakistan.

He said on the issue of axle-load issue, the government has shown flexibility on the demand of the business community and their demand has been accepted. Moreover he said that it has been decided that in future National Accountability Bureau would not chase business community.

The government, he said was striving to overcome the economic crisis and it was not possible without active support of business community.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said that plantation was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the coming generation would be main beneficiary of this drive. He thanked the business community for supporting this initiative of the government Former President of FPCCI, S M Muneer said that plant for Pakistan drive was good but there should be punishment for cutting of trees. Citing example of Dubai and Saudi Arabia, he said that some three to four decades ago, they were deserts having little plantation, but now they have transformed the areas into green and climate has changed rains ratio has increased.

President of FPCCI Daro Khan Acahkzai and other office bearers also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister Azam Swati planted saplings at the FPCCI Capital House.