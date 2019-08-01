UrduPoint.com
Plant For Pakistan Day Ceremony Held

Various kinds of saplings were planted during a ceremony at District Council Hall here on Thursday to celebrate the Plant for Pakistan Day

ATTOCK,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Various kinds of saplings were planted during a ceremony at District Council Hall here on Thursday to celebrate the Plant for Pakistan Day.

The event was graced by MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf as chief guest and was attended by Deputy Commissioner Attock Ishratullah Khan Niazi besides officials of all departments and citizens.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest said that tree plantation is charity and Sunnah of our Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said the Plant for Pakistan Day is being celebrated across the country today on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which trees would be planted across the country as part of monsoon tree plantation campaign.

