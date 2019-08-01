Plant For Pakistan Day Ceremony Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:09 PM
Various kinds of saplings were planted during a ceremony at District Council Hall here on Thursday to celebrate the Plant for Pakistan Day
The event was graced by MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf as chief guest and was attended by Deputy Commissioner Attock Ishratullah Khan Niazi besides officials of all departments and citizens.
Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest said that tree plantation is charity and Sunnah of our Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said the Plant for Pakistan Day is being celebrated across the country today on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which trees would be planted across the country as part of monsoon tree plantation campaign.