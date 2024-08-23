Open Menu

Plant For Pakistan Day Observed At UoP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A day titled "Plant for Pakistan" was observed at the University of Peshawar (UoP) where students and teachers planted saplings of different species during the ongoing monsoon campaign.

The afforestation campaign held under the aegis of Muslim Hands NGO was supervised by Dr Shakeel Ahmed and Dr Muhammad Tayyab.

The students and teachers planted 750 fruit saplings on the lawn of the Social Work and Social Anthropology Department.

Professor Dr Shakeel Ahmed of the Social Work Department said that tree plantation was a continued charity and was imperative to offset the growing challenges of deforestation and desertification posed by climate change.

He thanked Muslim Hands NGO cooperation during the ongoing afforestation campaign at UoP and expressed hope for its continuity in future as well.

APP/fam/

