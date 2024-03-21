‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings

The ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ was observed widely, here on Thursday by planting hundreds of saplings across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ was observed widely, here on Thursday by planting hundreds of saplings across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Gatwala forest and planted a sapling. He said that plantation was a national obligation and every citizen should contribute his share by planting saplings to provide a clean atmosphere to coming generations.

Advisor to Ombudsman Punjab Mubashar Hussain and Tariq Sardar also planted saplings at Gatwala forest to mark the day. District sports Officer Sajida Latif, along with the staff, planted saplings on her office premises. Plantation was also done at the Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division where Director Muhammad Abrar Alam planted a sapling. Senior Member board of Management Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak and Senior Artists Shahzad Pervez also planted trees in the lawns.

The ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ was also celebrated at Lyallpur museum. After planting trees at the courtyard of the museum, Director Khurshid Jillani said that every person including children should take part in the plantation drive to make the campaign successful. He said that trees are a rich source of provision of fresh oxygen and clean environment.

Tree plantation drive was also observed at the Government Municipal Graduate College, Jaranwala. Principal Prof Iqbal Chohan with Director Student Affairs Prof Khalid Hassan and others planted saplings. They also arranged a walk and quiz competition among students.

The Director Livestock marked the day by planting a tree at Civil and Veterinary Hospital.