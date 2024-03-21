Open Menu

‘Plant For Pakistan Day’ Observed By Planting Saplings

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 08:27 PM

‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings

The ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ was observed widely, here on Thursday by planting hundreds of saplings across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ was observed widely, here on Thursday by planting hundreds of saplings across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Gatwala forest and planted a sapling. He said that plantation was a national obligation and every citizen should contribute his share by planting saplings to provide a clean atmosphere to coming generations.

Advisor to Ombudsman Punjab Mubashar Hussain and Tariq Sardar also planted saplings at Gatwala forest to mark the day. District sports Officer Sajida Latif, along with the staff, planted saplings on her office premises. Plantation was also done at the Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division where Director Muhammad Abrar Alam planted a sapling. Senior Member board of Management Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak and Senior Artists Shahzad Pervez also planted trees in the lawns.

The ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ was also celebrated at Lyallpur museum. After planting trees at the courtyard of the museum, Director Khurshid Jillani said that every person including children should take part in the plantation drive to make the campaign successful. He said that trees are a rich source of provision of fresh oxygen and clean environment.

Tree plantation drive was also observed at the Government Municipal Graduate College, Jaranwala. Principal Prof Iqbal Chohan with Director Student Affairs Prof Khalid Hassan and others planted saplings. They also arranged a walk and quiz competition among students.

The Director Livestock marked the day by planting a tree at Civil and Veterinary Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Punjab Pakistan Day Student Jaranwala Government Share

Recent Stories

Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

6 minutes ago
 Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water t ..

Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairm ..

6 minutes ago
 Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to en ..

Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war

6 minutes ago
 11 traders fined during crackdown

11 traders fined during crackdown

10 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

10 minutes ago
 Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO

Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO

10 minutes ago
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to ..

Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study

10 minutes ago
 IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of ..

IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of police employees

10 minutes ago
 Accused remanded in girl molesting case

Accused remanded in girl molesting case

10 minutes ago
 Who's who in Slovak presidential election

Who's who in Slovak presidential election

6 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of 1 ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of 10 lawyers

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooper ..

Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooperation including trade, tourism

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan